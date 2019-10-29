The Saviour Lives, No More To Die – Hymn

The Saviour lives, no more to die;

He lives, our Head, enthroned on high;

He lives triumphant o’er the grave;

He lives eternally to save.

He lives to still His people’s fears;

He lives to wipe away their tears;

He went their mansions to prepare;

He comes to bring them safely there.

Then let our souls in Him rejoice,

And sing His praise with cheerful voice,

Our doubts and fears for ever gone,

For Christ is on the Father’s throne.

The chief of sinners He receives;

His saints He loves and never leaves:

He’ll guard us safe from every ill,

And all His promises fulfil.

Abundant grace will He afford,

Till we are present with the Lord;

And prove what we have sung before,

That Jesus lives for evermore.