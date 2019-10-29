Our Motto – Hymn

Author: Barney E. Warren

Praise the Lord with singing,

Keep the music ringing,

Swell the mighty chorus of the pure and the free;

Sound it o’er creation,

Waken every nation,

Let us happy children shout the grand jubilee.

Refrain:

To the Lord be grateful,

For the right be faithful,

Honor Him who gives us life and breath every day;

Sinful things denying,

Satan’s host defying,

Asking God to give us strength and grace when we pray.

Serve the Lord of heaven,

For His blessings given,

Bravely push the battle for the right, firmly stand;

Glory in the Savior,

Be in good behavior,

Run the Christian race and gain that heavenly land.