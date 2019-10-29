Scatter Sunshine – Hymn

In a world where sorrow

Ever will be known,

Where are found the needy,

And the sad and lone,

How much joy and comfort

You can all bestow,

If you scatter sunshine

Everywhere you go.

Refrain:

Scatter sunshine all along your way,

Cheer and bless and brighten

Every passing day;

Scatter sunshine all along your way,

Cheer and bless and brighten

Every passing day.

Slightest actions often

Meet the sorest needs,

For the world wants daily

Little kindly deeds;

Oh, what care and sorrow

You may help remove,

With your songs and courage,

Sympathy and love.

When the days are gloomy,

Sing some happy song;

Meet the world’s repining

With a courage strong;

Go with faith undaunted

Through the ills of life;

Scatter smiles and sunshine

O’er its toil and strife.