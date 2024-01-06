Boko Haram Terrorists Kill Pastor, 13 Others; Burn Church, Houses, Cars, In Yobe State

It was a sad day for Kwari community, a town in Geidam Local Government Area of Yobe State, as the Islamic State-backed faction of Boko Haram, the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), formerly known as Jamā’at Ahl as-Sunnah lid-Da’wah wa’l-Jihād, attacked the community, killing not less than fourteen people.

The gunmen during the attack killed pastor Luka Levong, of the Church of Christ In Nations (COCIN).

Some residents who evacuated the corpses to the Specialist Hospital Geidam said the attackers invaded the community around 2: 00 am on Friday and shot the pastor and his church treasurer Maina Abdullahi, the attack was not repelled.

Thirteen other villagers including the church treasurer, Maina Abdullahi were also killed by the terrorists who also burnt down the church, many houses and cars, an eyewitness said.

Geidam is the council area of the immediate past Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba Alkali.

Christians in Northern Nigeria and the Middle Belt have been victims of continuous massacre by the Boko Haram terrorists, fulani herdsmen and bandits for over a decade, with hundreds of thousands killed, yet the government has done little or nothing about it.

Recently, while many were joyful and preparing for Christmas celebration, the Islamic terrorists massacred not less than 160 people, many of them preparing for church Christmas programs, Saturday night through Christmas Day in coordinated attacks on predominantly Christian areas in Plateau State, Nigeria.

Hundreds of houses were also destroyed in the massacres that happened in villages of Barkin Ladi, Bokkos and Mangu counties, officials and residents said. The assailants killed the Rev. Solomon Gushe of Baptist Church in Dares village along with nine of his family members, said Bokkos County resident Dawzino Mallau.

Christian leaders in Nigeria have said they believe herdsmen attacks on Christian communities in the Middle Belt are inspired by their desire to forcefully take over Christians’ lands and impose Islam as desertification has made it difficult for them to sustain their herds.

Nigeria ranked number 6 in the 2023 World Watch List of the countries where it is most difficult to be a Christian. This is its highest ranking ever, from No. 7 the previous year.

Nigeria led the world in Christians killed for their faith in 2022, with 5,014, according to Open Doors’ 2023 World Watch List (WWL) report. It also led the world in Christians abducted (4,726), sexually assaulted or harassed, forcibly married or physically or mentally abused, and it had the most homes and businesses attacked for faith-based reasons. As in the previous year, Nigeria had the second most church attacks and internally displaced people.

