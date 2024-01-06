60-year-old Iranian Christian Convert To Serve 6-years In Jail For Organizing House-church

Continue to remember those in prison as if you were together with them in prison, and those who are mistreated as if you yourselves were suffering. (Hebrews 13:3)

Mina Khajavi – Iranian Christian Convert Sentenced for her faith in Jesus Christ

A 60-year-old Iranian Christian convert has been summoned to begin her six-year prison sentence for leading a house church; an act the Iranian authority claims promotes ‘Zionist’ Christianity” and “acting against national security.”

Mina Khajavi was arrested back in 2020 and sentenced in 2022 alongside fellow Christian convert Malihe Nazari, who also received a six-year sentence, and Iranian-Armenian pastor Joseph Shahbazian, who was sentenced to 10 years, according to Article18.

However, while the other Christian converts, Joseph and Malihe, began serving their prison sentences, Mina was considered unfit to serve her sentence after she was run over by a car. Her ankle was badly broken, and metal plates had to be fitted.

But on Wednesday, 3 January, the Iranian authority insisted she must submit herself to Evin Prison within five days. This is in spite of the fact that both Joseph and Malihe, who were convicted on the same charge, were released early from their sentences after an appeal-court judge ruled there was “not enough evidence to determine the maximum punishment specified in Article 498 of the Islamic Penal Code”, which relates to the organisation of groups that “threaten national security.”

Continue to pray for Mrs Khajavi, and other Iranian Christians, especially converts from the Islamic faith, as they go through several persecutions, even death, for their faith in Jesus Christ. Pray that they will continue to be strong in their faith, in spite of the persecution they face, that they remain fervent in Spirit, serving the Lord, Amen (Romans 12:11).

