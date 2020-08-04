The “Nevers” Of The Bible

1. God Will NEVER Again Curse The Ground (Dirt/Soil) Because Of Humans (Genesis 8:21-22).

2. God Will Never Again Kill Every Living Thing (Genesis 8:21-22).

3. Day/Night, Cold/Heat, The Seasons, Planting/Harvest Will NEVER Cease (Genesis 8:21-22).

4. God Will NEVER Again Destroy The Earth By Flood (Genesis 9:11-15).

5. God Will NEVER Leave You Or Abandon You (Deuteronomy 31:6-8; Joshua 1:5-6).

6. God Will NEVER Hide From Those Who Seek Him (Psalm 9:10).

7. God Will NEVER Forget Those Who Are In Need (Psalm 9:18).

8. God NEVER Changes, God Can Never Be Destroyed/Defeated (Psalm 102:27).

9. God’s Ability To Save Those Who Trust Him Will NEVER Run Out/Fail (Isaiah 51:6).

10. God’s Compassion (Tender Feeling/Empathy/Kindness) NEVER Stops/Empties/Runs Out (Lamentations 3:22).

11. Jesus’ Words (Truth) Will NEVER Pass Away/Fail/Disappear (Matthew 24:35).

12. Jesus’ Term of Office as God/King Will NEVER End (Luke 1:31-33).

13. Our Treasures In Heaven Will NEVER Be Stolen, Get Old Or Go Out Of Style (Luke 12:33, 1 Peter 1:3-5).

14. When We Drink Jesus’ Living Water We Will NEVER Thirst Again (John 4:13-14, John 6:35).

15. Jesus Will NEVER Reject/Turn Away Those Who Come To Him (John 6:37).

16. Those Who Believe In Jesus Will Live Forever And NEVER Die (i.e. be in hell) (John 11:25-27).

17. For Those Who Receive Jesus As Savior, God the Father Will NEVER Count/Hold Our Sins Against Us (Romans 4:8).

18. God’s Love NEVER Fails/Runs Out (1 Corinthians 13:6-8).

19. Those Who Receive Jesus As Savior Will NEVER Leave Heaven (Revelation 3:12).

20. In Heaven, God’s People Will NEVER Hunger, Never Thirst, And NEVER Cry Tears Of Pain Again (Revelation 7:15-17).