RCCG 68th Annual Convention 2020: Date, Time, Schedule

The 2020 Annual Convention of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) will start on Monday, August 3rd – 9th Sunday, 2020.

But rather than drawing millions of people from around the world at the Redemption Camp on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway as in previous years, this Convention will hold virtually in line with the Federal Government’s COVID-19 protocols.

Join Pastor E. A. Adeboye and other anointed Ministers of God, from Monday 3rd to 9th of August, 2020 for the 68th Annual Convention of the Redeemed Christian Church of God tagged Wonderful

RCCG Annual Convention 2020 Program Schedule

RCCG Annual Convention 2020 Date: Monday Aug 03, 2020 – Sunday Aug 09, 2020

RCCG Annual Convention 2020 Venue: Virtual (Online)

RCCG Annual Convention 2020 THEME: Wonderful

RCCG Annual Convention 2020 Speakers: Pastor E. A. Adeboye and other anointed Ministers of God.