Bible Questions Jesus Asked That Need Your Answer Today

It is amazing to know that some of the questions Jesus asked his disciples, the religious leaders, and others who listened to Him during His days on earth are still relevant and very significant today.

Here are 10 questions Jesus asked that in His days that are still relevant today and need your answer.

Who do you say I am?

Matthew 16:15

“Do you believe that I am able to do this?”

Matthew 9:28

Mark 9:24: “Jesus said unto him, If thou canst believe, all things are possible to him that believeth”

Matthew 21:22: “If you believe, you will receive whatever you ask for in prayer.”

Do you want to be healed?

John 5:6

Why are you so afraid?

Matthew 8:26

Why did you doubt?

Matthew 14:31

Do you still not see or understand? Are your hearts hardened? Do you have eyes but fail to see, and ears but fail to hear? And don’t you remember?

Mark 8:17–18

“Do you also want to go away?”

John 6:67

Who touched me?

Mark 5:33

Do you love me?

John 21:15-17

What does Scripture say? How do you read it?

Luke 10:26

