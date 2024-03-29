45 Bible Verses About Good Friday and Easter

When you see Jesus hanging on the cross, what comes to your mind

Good Fridays remind us of the death of Jesus on our behalf. On this day, we call to remembrance His suffering in our place and express our gratitude to Him for His substitutionary sacrifice which saved us from eternal damnation and made us spiritually alive.

On Easter, we celebrate the glorious truth that Jesus Christ rose from the dead. As the scripture says, – He was delivered over to death for our sins and was raised to life for our justification (Romans 4:25). Death could not hold Him. He is the Author of Life and His resurrection is proof that He paid the penalty for all our sins.

Over 45 Good Friday and Easter Bible Verses