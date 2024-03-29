45 Bible Verses About Good Friday and Easter

When you see Jesus hanging on the cross, what comes to your mind
Good Fridays remind us of the death of Jesus on our behalf. On this day, we call to remembrance His suffering in our place and express our gratitude to Him for His substitutionary sacrifice which saved us from eternal damnation and made us spiritually alive.
On Easter, we celebrate the glorious truth that Jesus Christ rose from the dead. As the scripture says, – He was delivered over to death for our sins and was raised to life for our justification (Romans 4:25). Death could not hold Him. He is the Author of Life and His resurrection is proof that He paid the penalty for all our sins.
Over 45 Good Friday and Easter Bible Verses
- “When they came together in Galilee, he said to them, ‘The Son of Man is going to be betrayed into the hands of men. They will kill him, and on the third day he will be raised to life.’ And the disciples were filled with grief.” – Matthew 17:22-23
- “As you know, the Passover is two days away – and the Son of Man will be handed over to be crucified.” – Matthew 26:2
- “When she poured this perfume on my body, she did it to prepare me for burial.” – Matthew 26:12
- “The son of man will go just as it is written about him.” – Matthew 26:24
- “Going a little farther, he fell with his face to the ground and prayed, ‘My Father, if it is possible, may this cup be taken from me. Yet not as I will, but as you will.'” – Matthew 26:39
- “He went away a second time and prayed, ‘My Father, if it is not possible for this cup to be taken away unless I drink it, may your will be done.'” – Matthew 26:42
- “At that time Jesus said to the crowd, ‘Am I leading a rebellion, that you have come out with swords and clubs to capture me? Every day I sat in the temple courts teaching, and you did not arrest me. But this has all taken place that the writings of the prophets might be filled.’ Then all the disciples deserted him and fled.” – Matthew 26:55
- “Then the high priest stood up and said to Jesus, ‘Are you not going to answer? What is this testimony that these men are bringing against you?’ But Jesus remained silent.” – Matthew 26:62-63
- “When Judas, who had betrayed him, saw that Jesus was condemned, he was seized with remorse and returned the thirty silver coins to the chief priests and the elders. ‘I have sinned,’ he said, ‘for I have betrayed innocent blood.'” – Matthew 27:3-4
- “Meanwhile Jesus stood before the governor, and the governor asked him, ‘Are you the king of the Jews?’ ‘Yes, it is as you say,’ Jesus replied.” – Matthew 27:11
- “They stripped him and put a scarlet robe on him, and then twisted together a crown of thorns and set it on his head. They put a staff in his right hand and knelt in from of him and mocked him. ‘Hail, king of the Jews!’ they said.” – Matthew 27:28-29
- “Jesus said, ‘Father, forgive them, for they do not know what they are doing.'” – Luke 23:34
- “When he had received the drink, Jesus said, ‘It is finished.’ With that, he bowed his head and gave up his spirit.” – John 19:30
- “At that moment the curtain of the temple was torn in two from top to bottom. the Earth shook and the rocks split.” – Matthew 27:51
- “‘Sir’, they said, ‘we remember that while he was still alive that deceiver said, ‘After three days I will rise again.’ So give the order for the tomb to be made secure until the third day.” – Matthew 27:63-64
- “I came from the Father and entered the world; now I am leaving the world and going back to my Father.” – John 16:28
- “Therefore I will give him a portion among the great, and he will divide the spoils with the strong, because he poured out his life unto death, and was numbered with the transgressors. For he bore the sin of many, and made intercessions for the transgressors.” – Isaiah 53:12
- “Because you will not abandon me to the grave, nor will you let your Holy One see decay.” – Psalm 16:10
- “He was led like a lamb to the slaughter, and as a sheep before her shearers is silent, so he did not open his mouth.” – Isaiah 53:8
- “But God demonstrates his own love for us in this: While we were still sinners, Christ died for us.” – Romans 5:8
- “He himself bore our sins in his body on the tree, so that we might die to sins and live for righteousness; by his wounds you have been healed.” – 1 Peter 2:24
- “For Christ died for sins once for all, the righteous for the unrighteous, to bring you to God.” – 1 Peter 3:18
- “This is love: not that we loved God, but that he loved us and sent his Son as an atoning sacrifice for our sins.” – 1 John 4:10
- “For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have everlasting life.” – John 3:16
- “Therefore let all Israel be assured of this: God has made this Jesus, whom you crucified, both Lord and Christ.” – Acts 2:36
- “For we know that our old self was crucified with him so that the body of sin might be done away with, that we should no longer be slaves to sin.” – Romans 6:6
- “None of the rulers of this age understood it, for if they had, they would not have crucified the Lord of glory.” – 1 Corinthians 2:8
- “Christ redeemed us from the curse of the law by becoming a curse for us, for it is written: “Cursed is everyone who is hung on a tree.” – Galatians 3:13
- “But when the time had fully come, God sent his Son, born of a woman, born under the law, to redeem those under the law, that we might receive the full rights of sons.” – Galatians 4:4
- “Into your hands I commit my spirit; deliver me, Lord, my faithful God.” – Psalm 31:5
- Jesus said to her, ‘I am the resurrection and the life. The one who believes in me will live, even though they die; and whoever lives by believing in me will never die. Do you believe this?’ – John 11:25-26
- Praise be to the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ! In his great mercy he has given us new birth into a living hope through the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead. – 1 Peter 1:3
- With great power the apostles continued to testify to the resurrection of the Lord Jesus. And God’s grace was so powerfully at work in them all. – Acts 4:33
- We know that Christ, being raised from the dead, will never die again; death no longer has dominion over him. – Romans 6:9
- And God raised the Lord and will also raise us up by his power. – 1 Corinthians 6:14
- Now if we died with Christ, we believe that we will also live with him. For we know that since Christ was raised from the dead, he cannot die again; death no longer has mastery over him. The death he died, he died to sin once for all; but the life he lives, he lives to God – Romans 6:8-10
- You killed the author of life, but God raised him from the dead. – Acts 3:15
- If you declare with your mouth, ‘Jesus is Lord,’ and believe in your heart that God raised him from the dead, you will be saved. – Romans 10:9
- The angel said to the women, ‘Do not be afraid, for I know that you are looking for Jesus, who was crucified. He is not here; he has risen, just as he said. Come and see the place where he lay.’ – Matthew 28:5-6
- Don’t be afraid! I am the First and Last. I am the living one. I died, but look–I am alive forever and ever! – Revelation 1:17-18
- When the Sabbath was over, Mary Magdalene, Mary the mother of James, and Salome bought spices so that they might go to anoint Jesus’ body. Very early on the first day of the week, just after sunrise, they were on their way to the tomb and they asked each other, ‘Who will roll the stone away from the entrance of the tomb?’ But when they looked up, they saw that the stone, which was very large, had been rolled away. – Mark 16:1-4
- For we believe that Jesus died and rose again, and so we believe that God will bring with Jesus those who have fallen asleep in him. – Thessalonians 4:14
- For what I received I passed on to you as of first importance: that Christ died for our sins according to the Scriptures, that he was buried, that he was raised on the third day according to the Scriptures. – 1 Corinthians 15:3-4
- “Don’t be alarmed,” he said. “You are looking for Jesus the Nazarene, who was crucified. He has risen! He is not here. See the place where they laid him. – Mark 16:6
- “Why do you look for the living among the dead? He is not here; he has risen! Remember how he told you, while he was still with you in Galilee: ‘The Son of Man must be delivered over to the hands of sinners, be crucified and on the third day be raised again.’” Then they remembered his words. – Luke 24:5-8
- He was delivered over to death for our sins and was raised to life for our justification (Romans 4:25).
- He is not here; he has risen! – Luke 24:6