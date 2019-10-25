The Name Of Jesus Is So Sweet – Hymn

Author: W. C. Martin

The name of Jesus is so sweet,

I love its music to repeat;

It makes my joys full and complete,

The precious name of Jesus!

Refrain:

‘Jesus,’ O how sweet the name!

‘Jesus,’ ev’ry day the same;

‘Jesus,’ let all saints proclaim

Its worthy praise forever.

I love the name of Him whose heart

Knows all my griefs, and bears a part;

Who bids all anxious fears depart –

I love the name of Jesus. [Refrain]

That name I fondly love to hear,

It never fails my heart to cheer;

Its music dries the falling tear;

Exalt the name of Jesus. [Refrain]

No word of man can ever tell

How sweet the name I love so well;

Oh, let its praises ever swell,

Oh, praise the name of Jesus.