The Name Of Jesus Is So Sweet – Hymn

Author: W. C. Martin
The name of Jesus is so sweet,
I love its music to repeat;
It makes my joys full and complete,
The precious name of Jesus!
Refrain:
‘Jesus,’ O how sweet the name!
‘Jesus,’ ev’ry day the same;
‘Jesus,’ let all saints proclaim
Its worthy praise forever.
I love the name of Him whose heart
Knows all my griefs, and bears a part;
Who bids all anxious fears depart –
I love the name of Jesus. [Refrain]
That name I fondly love to hear,
It never fails my heart to cheer;
Its music dries the falling tear;
Exalt the name of Jesus. [Refrain]
No word of man can ever tell
How sweet the name I love so well;
Oh, let its praises ever swell,
Oh, praise the name of Jesus.