The Morning Trumpet – Hymn

Author: John Leland

O when shall I see Jesus,

And reign with Him above,

And shall hear the trumpet sound in that morning.

And from the flowing fountain

Drink ever lasting love,

And shall hear the trumpet sound in that morning.

Refrain:

Shout, O glory! For I shall mount above the skies,

When I hear the trumpet sound in that morning.

When shall I be delivered

From this vain world of sin?

And shall hear the trumpet sound in that morning.

And with my blessed Jesus

Drink endless pleasures in?

And shall hear the trumpet sound in that morning.

But now I am a soldier,

My captain’s gone before;

And shall hear the trumpet sound in that morning.

He’s given me my orders,

And bids me ne’er give o’er;

And shall hear the trumpet sound in that morning.

His promises are faithful”

A righteous crown He’ll give,

And shall hear the trumpet sound in that morning.

And all His valiant soldiers

Eternally shall live,

And shall hear the trumpet sound in that morning.

Through grace I feel determined

To conquer, tho’ I die,

And shall hear the trumpet sound in that morning.

And then away to Jesus,

On wings of love I’ll fly:

And shall hear the trumpet sound in that morning.

Farewell to sin and sorrow,

I bid them both adieu!

And shall hear the trumpet sound in that morning.

And O, my friends, prove faithful

And on your way pursue.

And shall hear the trumpet sound in that morning.

Whene’er you meet with troubles

And trials on your way,

And shall hear the trumpet sound in that morning.

Then cast your care on Jesus,

And don’t forget to pray.

And shall hear the trumpet sound in that morning.

Gird on the gospel armor

Of faith, and hope, and love,

And shall hear the trumpet sound in that morning.

And when the combat’s ended,

He’ll carry you above.

And shall hear the trumpet sound in that morning.

O do no be discouraged,

For Jesus is your friend;

And shall hear the trumpet sound in that morning.

And if you lack for knowledge,

He’ll not refuse to lend.

And shall hear the trumpet sound in that morning.

Neither will He upbraid you,

Though often you request,

And shall hear the trumpet sound in that morning.

He’ll give you grace to conquer,

And take you home to rest.

And shall hear the trumpet sound in that morning.