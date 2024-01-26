Mexico City Revival: Over 2,000 Join Forces With Franklin Graham To Bring The Gospel To Mexico

In an effort to bring the message of Christ to Mexico City, more than 2,000 congregations have joined together for the Esperanza CDMX Festival with Franklin Graham. This event, to be held on Feb. 17 and 18, follows last year’s success, where more than 52,000 people heard the message of God’s love.

Franklin Graham, president and CEO of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association (BGEA), expressed his excitement to return to the city to share the message of hope in Christ. He acknowledged the difficulties faced by many people and emphasized that God has a plan and a purpose for each of us.

Mexico is grappling with significant challenges related to violence and organized crime. Aggression against certain parts of the population, including women and journalists, continues to be a major concern in the country. These issues, coupled with the challenges of corruption and institutional decay, have strongly impacted Mexico. Organized crime networks have exploited these vulnerabilities leading to a complex and dynamic public security situation.

“I’m thrilled to be returning to Mexico City to share a message of hope,” said Graham. “So many people are overwhelmed by the circumstances of life and the hardships all around us, and I want the people of this great city to know that God loves them and has a plan and purpose for each one of our lives.”

The BGEA event, which will be held at the Palacio de los Deportes (Sports Palace), will feature the participation of renowned Christian musicians. More than 750 buses are expected to transport people from all over the Mexico City metropolitan area to the event.

