Tell It Out With Gladness – Hymn

Author: Fanny Crosby

Are you happy in the Lord,

Tell it out with gladness;

Are you trusting in His Word,

Tell it out with gladness;

If a Savior’s love you feel,

Can your soul its power conceal?

To the world your joy reveal,

Tell it out with gladness.

Refrain:

Tell it out, tell it out with gladness,

Tell it out, tell it out with gladness,

Tell the world the joy you feel,

Tell it out, tell it out with gladness.

Are you walking in the light,

Tell it out with gladness;

Is your hope of glory bright,

Tell it out with gladness;

Have you perfect peace within,

Are you trying still to win

Constant victory over sin,

Tell it out with gladness.

Do you love the place of prayer,

Tell it out with gladness;

Do you find a blessing there,

Tell it out with gladness;

While your thoughts on Jesus dwell,

Does your soul with rapture swell?

Can you say that all is well?

Tell it out with gladness.