O For A Thousand Tongues To Sing – Hymn

Author: Charles Wesley

O for a thousand tongues to sing

My great Redeemer’s praise,

The glories of my God and King,

The triumphs of His grace!

My gracious Master and my God,

Assist me to proclaim,

To spread through all the earth abroad

The honors of Thy name.

Jesus! the name that charms our fears,

That bids our sorrows cease;

‘Tis music in the sinner’s ears,

‘Tis life, and health, and peace.

He breaks the power of canceled sin,

He sets the prisoner free;

His blood can make the foulest clean,

His blood availed for me.

He speaks, and, listening to His voice,

New life the dead receive,

The mournful, broken hearts rejoice,

The humble poor believe.

Hear Him, ye deaf; His praise, ye dumb,

Your loosened tongues employ;

Ye blind, behold your Savior come,

And leap, ye lame, for joy.

In Christ your Head, you then shall know,

Shall feel your sins forgiven;

Anticipate your heaven below,

And own that love is heaven.

Glory to God, and praise and love

Be ever, ever given,

By saints below and saints above,

The church in earth and heaven.

On this glad day the glorious Sun

Of Righteousness arose;

On my benighted soul He shone

And filled it with repose.

Sudden expired the legal strife,

‘Twas then I ceased to grieve;

My second, real, living life

I then began to live.

Then with my heart I first believed,

Believed with faith divine,

Power with the Holy Ghost received

To call the Savior mine.

I felt my Lord’s atoning blood

Close to my soul applied;

Me, me He loved, the Son of God,

For me, for me He died!

I found and owned His promise true,

Ascertained of my part,

My pardon passed in heaven I knew

When written on my heart.

Look unto Him, ye nations, own

Your God, ye fallen race;

Look, and be saved through faith alone,

Be justified by grace.

See all your sins on Jesus laid:

The Lamb of God was slain,

His soul was once an offering made

For every soul of man.

Awake from guilty nature’s sleep,

And Christ shall give you light,

Cast all your sins into the deep,

And wash the ?thiop white.

Harlots and publicans and thieves

In holy triumph join!

Saved is the sinner that believes

From crimes as great as mine.

Murderers and all ye hellish crew

In holy triumph join!

Believe the Savior died for you;

For me the Savior died.

With me, your chief, ye then shall know,

Shall feel your sins forgive

Anticipate your heaven below,

And own that love is heaven.