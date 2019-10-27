O Calvary – Hymn

Author: Barney E. Warren, pub.

O blessed Lamb of God so dear!

For Thou hast come my heart to cheer;

Thy blood alone hath made me free,

That cleansing stream from Calvary.

Refrain:

O Calvary, dark Calvary,

There Jesus bore the cross for me;

O Calvary, dark Calvary,

Hark! hear Him groan for you and me.

Thou suffering One! Thy blood was shed,

A crown of thorns was on Thy head;

Oh, Thou didst bear such pain for me,

Upon the cross of Calvary.

My gracious Lord, I will adore,

Through love He did my soul restore;

I heard Him gently calling me,

In melting tones from Calvary.

That crimson stream flows from Thy side,

O fountain great, so deep and wide;

My sins are gone, it reaches me,

That precious blood of Calvary.