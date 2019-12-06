Story Behind “Christ The Lord Is Risen Today” Hymn

Story Behind The Hymn, “Christ The Lord Is Risen Today”

The whole system of Christianity rests upon the truth that Jesus Christ rose from the grave. This resurrection hymn Christ the Lord is Risen Today has been one of the church’s most popular Easter hymns.

It was first written by Charles Wesley one year after his heart-warming experience at the Aldersgate Hall in London, England, in 1738. This hymn was written by Charles for the first service in the Wesleyan Chapel in London. That chapel was first a deserted iron foundry. It became known as the Foundry Meeting House.

Christ The Lord Is Risen Today Hymn Lyrics

(1) Christ the Lord is risen today,

Alleuia!

Sons of men and angels say:

Alleluia!

Raise your joys and triumphs high,

Alleuia!

Sing, ye heavens, and earth reply:

Alleluia!

(2) Lives again our glorious King,

Alleluia!

Where, O death, is now thy sting?

Alleluia!

Dying once, He all doth save,

Alleluia!

Where thy victory, O grave?

Alleluia!

(3) Love’s redeeming work is done,

Alleluia!

Fought the fight, the battle won,

Alleluia!

Death in vain forbids Him rise,

Alleluia!

Christ has opened paradise,

Alleluia!

(4) Sing we to our God above,

Alleluia!

Prasie eternal as His love;

Alleluia!

Praise Him, all ye heavenly host,

Alleluia!

Father, Son and Holy Ghost.

Alleluia!