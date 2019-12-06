Story Behind “Faith Of Our Fathers” Hymn

Story Behind The Hymn, “Faith Of Our Fathers”

The history of the Christian faith is a rich heritage of countless people whose faith in God was considered more dear than life itself. The three stanzas found in our hymnals are very usable for evangelical worship. These can be reinterpreted to challenge our commitment, and loyalty to the gospel that our spiritual fathers often died to defend

The faith of our fathers referred to in this hymn, however, is the faith of the martyred leaders of the Roman Catholic church during the 16th century.

Faith Of Our Fathers Hymn Lyrics

(1) Faith of our fathers, living still

In spite of dungeon, fire, and sword,

O how our hearts beat high with joy

When-e’er we hear that glorious word!

Faith of our fathers, holy faith,

We will be true to thee ’til death.

(2) Faith of our fathers, God’s great power

Shall win all nations unto thee,

And through the truth that comes from God

Mankind shall then indeed be free.

Faith of our fathers, holy faith,

We will be true to thee ’til death.

(3) Faith of our fathers, we will love

Both friend and foe in all our strife,

And preach thee too as love knows how,

By kindly words and virtuous life.

Faith of our fathers, holy faith,

We will be true to thee ’til death.