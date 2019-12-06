Story Behind “Blest Be The Tie That Binds” Hymn

Story Behind The Hymn, “Blest Be The Tie That Binds”

At the age of 16, John Fawcett and his new bride Mary, began their ministry at an impoverished Baptist church in Wainsgate.

After seven years of devoted service in meager circumstances, they received a call to the large and influential Carters Lane Baptist Church in London. They decided to move.

After the wagons were loaded for the move, the Fawcetts met their tearful parishioners for a final farewell.

John, I cannot bear to leave, cried Mrs. Fawcett.

Nor can I, said the saddened pastor. We shall remain here with our people.

The order was given to unload the wagons.

The following Sunday, John Fawcett preached from Luke 12:15, A mans life consists not in the abundance of the things he possesses.

He closed his sermon by reading his new song: Brotherly Love.

And John and Mary Fawcett carried on their faithful ministry in the little village of Wainsgate for 54 years. Their salary was estimated to be never more than the equivalent of $200 a year.

Blest Be The Tie That Binds Hymn Lyrics

(1)Blest be the tie that binds

Our hearts in Christian love;

The fellowship of kindred minds

Is like to that above.

(2) Before our Father’s throne

We pour our ardent prayers;

Our fears, our hopes, our aims are one,

Our comforts and our cares.

(3) We share each other’s woes,

Each other’s burdens bear;

And often for each other flows

The sympathizing tear.

(4) From sorrow, toil, and pain,

And sin we shall be free;

And perfect love and joy shall reign

Through all eternity.