Story Behind “Christ Arose” Hymn

Story Behind The Hymn, “Christ Arose”

During the Easter season of 1874, while having his devotions one evening, Robert Lowry was impressed with the events associated with Christ’s resurrection, especially with these words recorded in Luke 24:6, 7He is not here, but is risen.

Soon Robert Lowry found himself seated at the little pump organ in the parlor of his home. And in a very spontaneous fashion, the words and music of Christ Arose gave expression to the thoughts that had been uppermost in his mind.

The hymn was published the following year and has been an inspirational favorite with God’s people ever since.

Christ Arose Hymn Lyrics

(1) Low in the grace He lay,

Jesus, my Savior!

Waiting the coming day,

Jesus, my Lord!

Chorus: Up from the grave He arose,

With a mighty triumph o’er His foes;

He arose a victor from the dark domain,

And He lives forever with His saints to reign;

He arose! He arose!

Hallelujah! Christ arose!

(2) Vainly they watched His bed,

Jesus, my Savior!

Vainly they sealed the dead,

Jesus my Lord!

(3) Death could not keep his prey,

Jesus my Savior!

He tore the bars away,

Jesus, my Lord!