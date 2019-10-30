Stand Like The Brave – Hymn

Author: Fanny Crosby

O Christian, awake! ’tis the Master’s command;

With helmet and shield, and a sword in thy hand,

To meet the bold tempter, go, fearlessly go,

Then stand like the brave, with thy face to the foe.

Refrain:

Stand like the brave, stand like the brave,

Stand like the brave, with thy face to the foe.

The cause of thy Master with vigor defend;

Be watchful, be zealous, and fight to the end;

Wherever He leads thee, go, valiantly go,

Then stand like the brave, with thy face to the foe.

Press on, never doubting, thy Captain is near,

With grace to supply, and with comfort to cheer;

His love like a stream in the desert will flow;

Then stand like the brave, with thy face to the foe.