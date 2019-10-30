Speak Just A Word For Jesus – Hymn

Speak just a word for Jesus,
Tell how He died for you,
Often repeat the story,
Wonderful, glad, and true!
Refrain:
Speak just a word,
Ever to Him be true;
Speak just a word,
Tell what He’s doing for you.
Speak just a word for Jesus,
Tell how He helps you live;
Tell of the strength and comfort
Which He will freely give.
Speak just a word for Jesus,
Do not for others wait;
Gladly proclaim your message
Ere it shall be too late.
Speak just a word for Jesus,
Why should you doubt or fear?
Surely His love will bless it;
Someone will gladly hear.
Speak just a word for Jesus,
Tell of His love for men;
Someone distressed may listen,
Willing to trust Him then.