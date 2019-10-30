Speak Just A Word For Jesus – Hymn

Speak just a word for Jesus,

Tell how He died for you,

Often repeat the story,

Wonderful, glad, and true!

Refrain:

Speak just a word,

Ever to Him be true;

Speak just a word,

Tell what He’s doing for you.

Speak just a word for Jesus,

Tell how He helps you live;

Tell of the strength and comfort

Which He will freely give.

Speak just a word for Jesus,

Do not for others wait;

Gladly proclaim your message

Ere it shall be too late.

Speak just a word for Jesus,

Why should you doubt or fear?

Surely His love will bless it;

Someone will gladly hear.

Speak just a word for Jesus,

Tell of His love for men;

Someone distressed may listen,

Willing to trust Him then.