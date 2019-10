The resurrection morn,

Away with care and sorrow!

My love, the Crucified,

Hath sprung to life that morning.

Refrain:

Had Christ, that once was slain,

Ne’er burst His three day prison,

Our faith had been in vain;

But now hath Chrisy arisen,

Arisen, arisen, arisen!

My flesh in hope shall rest,

And for a season slumber;

Till trump from east to west,

Shall wake the dead in number.

Death’s flood hath lost his chill,

Since Jesus crossed the river:

Lover of souls, from ill

My passing soul deliver.