Sometime We’ll Understand – Hymn

Not now, but in the coming years,

It may be in the better land,

We’ll read the meaning of our tears,

And there, sometime, we’ll understand.

Refrain:

Then trust in God through all the days;

Fear not, for He doth hold thy hand;

Though dark thy way, still sing and praise,

Sometime, sometime we’ll understand.

We’ll catch the broken thread again,

And finish what we here began;

Heav’n will the mysteries explain,

And then, ah then, we’ll understand.

We’ll know why clouds instead of sun

Were over many a cherished plan;

Why song has ceased when scarce begun;

‘Tis there, sometime, we’ll understand.

Why what we long for most of all,

Eludes so oft our eager hand;

Why hopes are crushed and castles fall,

Up there, sometime, we’ll understand.

God knows the way, He holds the key,

He guides us with unerring hand;

Sometime with tearless eyes we’ll see;

Yes, there, up there, we’ll understand.