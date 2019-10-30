Singing All The Time – Hymn

Author: Edward Hammond

I feel like singing all the time,

My tears are wiped away;

For Jesus is a friend of mine,

I’ll serve Him every day.

Refrain:

I’m singing, singing,

Singing all the time;

Singing, singing,

Singing all the time.

When on the cross my Lord I saw,

Nailed there by sins of mine;

Fast fell the burning tears; but now,

I’m singing all the time.

When fierce temptations try my heart,

I sing, Jesus is mine;

And so, though tears at times may start,

I’m singing all the time.

The wondrous story of the Lamb,

Tell with that voice of thine,

Till others, with the glad new song

Go singing all the time.