Since The Comforter Has Come – Hymn

I’m never lonely anymore,
Since the Comforter has come;
My heart with joy is flowing o’er,
Since the Comforter has come.
Refrain:
Since the Comforter has come,
Since the Comforter has come,
Heaven has begun with me;
I am satisfied and free,
Since the Comforter has come,
Since the Comforter has come.
Oh, what have I to dread or fear,
Since the Comforter has come?
The pow’r of Pentecost is here,
Since the Comforter has come.
I’m living in abounding grace,
Since the Comforter has come;
I’m dwelling in ‘the secret place,’
Since the Comforter has come.
Yes, I have grace and glory here,
Since the Comforter has come;
And long for Christ to soon appear,
Since the Comforter has come.
I can do all things through His strength,
Since the Comforter has come;
The victor’s crown I’ll win at length,
Since the Comforter has come.