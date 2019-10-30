Since The Comforter Has Come – Hymn

I’m never lonely anymore,

Since the Comforter has come;

My heart with joy is flowing o’er,

Since the Comforter has come.

Refrain:

Since the Comforter has come,

Since the Comforter has come,

Heaven has begun with me;

I am satisfied and free,

Since the Comforter has come,

Since the Comforter has come.

Oh, what have I to dread or fear,

Since the Comforter has come?

The pow’r of Pentecost is here,

Since the Comforter has come.

I’m living in abounding grace,

Since the Comforter has come;

I’m dwelling in ‘the secret place,’

Since the Comforter has come.

Yes, I have grace and glory here,

Since the Comforter has come;

And long for Christ to soon appear,

Since the Comforter has come.

I can do all things through His strength,

Since the Comforter has come;

The victor’s crown I’ll win at length,

Since the Comforter has come.