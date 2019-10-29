Save Me At The Cross – Hymn

Author: Fanny Crosby
Loving Savior, hear my cry,
Hear my cry, hear my cry;
Trembling to Thy arms I fly,
Oh, save me at the cross.
I have sinned, but Thou hast died,
Thou hast died, Thou hast died;
In Thy mercy let me hide,
Oh, save me at the cross.
Refrain:
Lord Jesus, receive me,
No more would I grieve Thee;
Now, blessed Redeemer,
Oh, save me at the cross.
Though I perish I will pray,
I will pray, I will pray;
Thou of life the Living Way,
Oh, save me at the cross.
Thou hast said Thy grace is free,
Grace is free, grace is free;
Have compassion, Lord, on me,
Oh, save me at the cross.
Wash me in Thy cleansing blood,
Cleansing blood, cleansing blood;
Plunge me now beneath the flood,
Oh, save me at the cross.
Only faith will pardon bring,
Pardon bring, pardon bring,
In that faith to Thee I cling,
Oh, save me at the cross.