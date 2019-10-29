Save Me At The Cross – Hymn

Author: Fanny Crosby

Loving Savior, hear my cry,

Hear my cry, hear my cry;

Trembling to Thy arms I fly,

Oh, save me at the cross.

I have sinned, but Thou hast died,

Thou hast died, Thou hast died;

In Thy mercy let me hide,

Oh, save me at the cross.

Refrain:

Lord Jesus, receive me,

No more would I grieve Thee;

Now, blessed Redeemer,

Oh, save me at the cross.

Though I perish I will pray,

I will pray, I will pray;

Thou of life the Living Way,

Oh, save me at the cross.

Thou hast said Thy grace is free,

Grace is free, grace is free;

Have compassion, Lord, on me,

Oh, save me at the cross.

Wash me in Thy cleansing blood,

Cleansing blood, cleansing blood;

Plunge me now beneath the flood,

Oh, save me at the cross.

Only faith will pardon bring,

Pardon bring, pardon bring,

In that faith to Thee I cling,

Oh, save me at the cross.