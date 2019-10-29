Satisfied In Jesus – Hymn

Author: Barney E. Warren
I am satisfied in Jesus,
What a sweet soul rest I feel;
When life’s greatest burdens press me,
He doth all my sorrows heal.
Refrain:
I am satisfied,
I am satisfied;
If by simple faith in Jesus I abide,
Then my soul is fully satisfied.
I can sing redemption’s story,
Peace within my bosom reigns;
I am satisfied, oh, glory!
In my heart, His grace remains.
I am satisfied completely,
In His love supremely blest;
Since His arms are underneath me,
Soul and body are at rest.
Satisfied in Jesus’ keeping,
He’s my choice forevermore;
Fade, life’s joys, so short and fleeting,
Mine are over on that shore.