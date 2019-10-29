Satisfied In Jesus – Hymn

Author: Barney E. Warren

I am satisfied in Jesus,

What a sweet soul rest I feel;

When life’s greatest burdens press me,

He doth all my sorrows heal.

Refrain:

I am satisfied,

I am satisfied;

If by simple faith in Jesus I abide,

Then my soul is fully satisfied.

I can sing redemption’s story,

Peace within my bosom reigns;

I am satisfied, oh, glory!

In my heart, His grace remains.

I am satisfied completely,

In His love supremely blest;

Since His arms are underneath me,

Soul and body are at rest.

Satisfied in Jesus’ keeping,

He’s my choice forevermore;

Fade, life’s joys, so short and fleeting,

Mine are over on that shore.