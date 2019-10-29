Salvation Is The Sweetest Thing – Hymn

Author: Daniel S. Warner

Salvation is the sweetest thing

That mortal ever found;

My soul can never cease to sing,

Such love and peace abound.

Refrain:

Jesus, our friend and Redeemer!

Jesus, our wonderful Light!

Saved by Thy grace we’re forever

Singing the blood that makes us white.

Salvation is omnipotence

Combined with love supreme,

Come down in pity so intense,

To rescue and redeem.

Salvation flows from Father’s heart,

A stream of holy love;

It covers me with glory bright,

And wings my soul above.

Salvation is a perfect plan;

It heals the saddest one

Who seeks the Father’s boundless grace

Through His beloved Son.

Salvation, oh, that word so great;

It thrills my heart with joy;

To me it is a rich estate

No foe can e’er destroy.