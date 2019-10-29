Salvation Echoes – Hymn

Author: Barney E. Warren

Salvation echoes gladden,

We hear them on this shore;

All fresh with inspiration,

We love to sing them o’er.

Refrain:

Sweet echoes roll,

Sweet echoes roll,

Sweet salvation echoes,

Ringing in my soul.

Salvation echoes sounding,

From angel choirs above,

Through all the world resounding,

Their notes are full of love.

Salvation echoes fill me

With joy I can’t express;

Oh, hear their heav’nly music,

Proclaiming righteousness.

Salvation echoes ringing,

Sweet music in my soul;

Good news to every nation,

Oh, let their tidings roll