Reigning In This Life – Hymn

Author: Daniel S. Warner

Do you triumph, O my brother,

Over all this world of sin?

In each storm of tribulation,

Does your Jesus reign within?

Refrain:

I am reigning, sweetly reigning,

Far above this world of strife;

In my blessed, loving Savior,

I am reigning in this life.

One we hail as King immortal,

He did earth and hell subdue;

And bequeathing us His glory,

We are kings anointed, too.

Shall we then by sin be humbled?

Must we yield to any foe?

No, by heaven’s gift we’re reigning

Over all this world below.

Oh, what grace and high promotion,

That in Jesus I should be

Raised from sin to royal honor,

Even reigning, Lord, with Thee.

All this life is blissful sunshine,

Earth is subject at our feet;

Heaven pours its richest blessings

Round our throne of love complete.

Then we’ll sing and shout the story,

Of the wondrous blood divine;

Full salvation, glory, glory!

I am reigning all the time.