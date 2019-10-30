Rejoice, Ye Pure In Heart – Hymn

Author: Edward Plumptre

Rejoice, rejoice, rejoice,

Give thanks and sing.

Rejoice ye pure in heart;

Rejoice, give thanks, and sing;

Your glorious banner wave on high,

The cross of Christ your King.

With voice as full and strong

As ocean’s surging praise,

Send forth the hymns our fathers loved,

The psalms of ancient days.

With all the angel choirs,

With all the saints of earth,

Pour out the strains of joy and bliss,

True rapture, noblest mirth.

Yes, on through life’s long path,

Still chanting as ye go;

From youth to age, by night and day,

In gladness and in woe.

Still lift your standard high,

Still march in firm array,

As warriors through the darkness toil,

Till dawns the golden day.