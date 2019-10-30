Redeemed Through The Blood – Hymn

Author: Barney E. Warren

I’m redeemed, I will proclaim it,

I’m redeemed by blood divine;

Now He seals me with His Spirit,

I am His and He is mine.

Refrain:

I’m redeemed, I’m redeemed through the blood,

I will praise Him who brought me home to God;

With the ransomed my voice I will raise,

Making vocal the earth with His praise.

I’m redeemed, I love to tell it

To the world of sinners lost;

In the Savior’s cleansing fountain

I was saved at boundless cost.

I’m redeemed, oh, wondrous story!

All my sins are washed away;

I am walking in the glory

Of a bright celestial day.

I’m redeemed, oh, hear it sounding

Through the valley, o’er the plain;

In His love my heart’s abounding,

Cleansed from every sinful stain.