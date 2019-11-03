RCCG Holy Ghost Congress 2019 – Congress Speakers

The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Holy Ghost Congress 2019 holds from Monday 9 December -Saturday, 14 December 2019 at The RCCG Redemption Camp New Auditorium Shimawa, Ogun State.
RCCG Holy Ghost Congress 2019 Theme: The Great Turn Around
The list of RCCG Holy Ghost Congress 2019 Speakers is yet to be released by the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), and will be updated here immediately the list is released, you may therefore bookmark this page and always check back for the update.
Meanwhile, see list of all the speakers for the 2018 RCCG Holy Ghost Congress below:
- PASTOR E. A. ADEBOYE
General Overseer of RCCG
- PASTOR MRS FOLU ADEBOYE
Mother-In-Isreal for RCCG
- REV P. J. A. OLAIYA
General Overseer Livingfaithfoundation
- BISHOP MIKE OKONKWO
Bishop of TREM
- PASTOR MENSA OTABIL
Pastor Mensa Otabil is the Founder and General Overseer of the International Central Gospel Churches which has a network of local assemblies in Ghana, Europe, the United States and other parts of Africa.
- PASTOR AYO ORITSEJAFOR
G.O Word of Life Bible Church
- PASTOR Dr. J.E. BAMIDELE STURDIVANT
Head Pastor at JE Sturdivant Ministries
- REV. MOSES ARANSIOLA
G.O Gethsemane Prayer Ministries International
- BISHOP TUDOR BISMARK
He is the senior pastor of New Life Covenant Church in Harare, Zimbabwe, the headquarters church for Jabula New Life Ministries International. Bishop Bismark also serves as the Chairman of the Council of African Apostles
- PASTOR CHARLES ACHONWA
G.O of His Ministry
- PROPHET S. K. ABIARA
G.O Christ Apostolic Church
- BISHOP WALE OKE
G.O Christ Life Churches
- REV. DR. MRS. MERCY EZEKIEL
Christian Pentecostal Mission International
- PASTOR TAIWO ODUKOYA
The Senior Pastor of Fountain of Life Church
- PASTOR STEPHEN RATHOD
Pastor at Covenant Family Church, Tulsa, Oklahoma
- PASTOR PETER AMENKHIENAN
He is currently the Provincial pastor of The Redeemed Christian Church of God, North 5 Province, Abuja.
- PASTOR JOHN WATSON
Pastor John Watson is the leader and founder of Vinesong Ministries.
- PASTOR J. T. KALEJAIYE
PASTOR Johnson Oluwatomisin (Tomisin) Kalejaiye, a Regional Evangelist of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG.
