RCCG Holy Ghost Congress 2019 – Congress Speakers

By
BP-Pub-3
-
0
RCCG Holy Ghost Congress
RCCG Holy Ghost Congress

The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Holy Ghost Congress 2019 holds from Monday 9 December -Saturday, 14 December 2019 at The RCCG Redemption Camp New Auditorium Shimawa, Ogun State.

RCCG Holy Ghost Congress 2019 Theme: The Great Turn Around

The list of RCCG Holy Ghost Congress 2019 Speakers is yet to be released by the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), and will be updated here immediately the list is released, you may therefore bookmark this page and always check back for the update.

Recommended: Holy Ghost Congress 2019 Programme Schedule

Meanwhile, see list of all the speakers for the 2018 RCCG Holy Ghost Congress below:

  1. PASTOR E. A. ADEBOYE
    General Overseer of RCCG
  2. PASTOR MRS FOLU ADEBOYE
    Mother-In-Isreal for RCCG
  3. REV P. J. A. OLAIYA
    General Overseer Livingfaithfoundation
  4. BISHOP MIKE OKONKWO
    Bishop of TREM
  5. PASTOR MENSA OTABIL
    Pastor Mensa Otabil     is the Founder and General Overseer of the International Central Gospel Churches which has a network of local assemblies in Ghana, Europe, the United States and other parts of Africa.
  6. PASTOR AYO ORITSEJAFOR
    G.O Word of Life Bible Church
  7. PASTOR Dr. J.E. BAMIDELE STURDIVANT
    Head Pastor at JE Sturdivant Ministries
  8. REV. MOSES ARANSIOLA
    G.O Gethsemane Prayer Ministries International
  9. BISHOP TUDOR BISMARK
    He is the senior pastor of New Life Covenant Church in Harare, Zimbabwe, the headquarters church for Jabula New Life Ministries International. Bishop Bismark also serves as the Chairman of the Council of African Apostles
  10. PASTOR CHARLES ACHONWA
    G.O of His Ministry
  11. PROPHET S. K. ABIARA
    G.O Christ Apostolic Church
  12. BISHOP WALE OKE
    G.O Christ Life Churches
  13. REV. DR. MRS. MERCY EZEKIEL
    Christian Pentecostal Mission International
  14. PASTOR TAIWO ODUKOYA
    The Senior Pastor of Fountain of Life Church
  15. PASTOR STEPHEN RATHOD
    Pastor at Covenant Family Church, Tulsa, Oklahoma
  16. PASTOR PETER AMENKHIENAN
    He is currently the Provincial pastor of The Redeemed Christian Church of God, North 5 Province, Abuja.
  17. PASTOR JOHN WATSON
    Pastor John Watson is the leader and founder of Vinesong Ministries.
  18. PASTOR J. T. KALEJAIYE
    PASTOR Johnson Oluwatomisin (Tomisin) Kalejaiye, a Regional Evangelist of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG.

Recommended

►►RCCG Holy Ghost Congress 2019 – Congress Hymn
►►Watch RCCG Holy Ghost Congress 2019 Live Stream / Live Broadcast
►►RCCG 2018 Holy Ghost Congress Date, Time, Theme, Venue and  Programme Schedule

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here