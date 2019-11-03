RCCG Holy Ghost Congress 2019 Live Stream

The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Holy Ghost Congress for 2019 has been announced by the General Overseer, Pastor E.A Adeboye.

The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Holy Ghost Congress 2019 holds from Monday 9 December -Saturday, 14 December 2019 at The RCCG Redemption Camp New Auditorium Shimawa, Ogun State.

Time: 9am (Morning Session) and 6pm (Evening Session)

RCCG Holy Ghost Congress 2019 Theme: The Great Turn Around

