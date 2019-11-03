RCCG 2019 Holy Ghost Congress – Date, Time, Theme, Venue and Programme Schedule.

The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Holy Ghost Congress for 2019 has been announced by the General Overseer, Pastor E.A Adeboye.

RCCG Holy Ghost Congress 2019 Theme: The Great Turn Around

RCCG Holy Ghost Congress 2019 Programme Schedule:

►Date: Monday 9 December – Saturday 14 December 2019

►Venue: Redemption Camp New Auditorium Shimawa, Ogun State.

►Time: Morning Session: 9am; Evening Session: 6pm

Ministering: See All The Speakers For The RCCG 2019 Holy Ghost Congress