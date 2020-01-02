RCCG Fasting and Prayer 2020 Prayer Points/Guide

The Fasting will not begin until January 11th, 2020.

Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) has announced the date for the 2020 Fasting and Prayer.

Pastor Adeboye, while giving prophecies for 2020, announced that the RCCG 2020 fasting will commence on Saturday, January 11, however, he said the full details of the fasting would be giving later.

RCCG 2020 Fasting and Prayer Points Guide (PDF)

The prayer points guide in PDF for the RCCG 2020 fasting will be published here once it is released by the church, so bookmark this page.