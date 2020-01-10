RCCG 2020 Fasting and Prayer Points/Guide (PDF)

Download RCCG 2020 Fasting & Prayer Guide

RCCG 50 Days Fasting and Prayer Points/Guide Below

Fasting begins January 11
First installment of fasting is for 50 days only.
January 11-February 29.
For everyone over 70 except the General Overseer, you are exempted.

Fasting is easy if you keep your mouth shut.
When fasting, talking takes a lot of energy.
Continuous fasting of 21 days (dry fasting) will take care of 50 days.

In Summary:

  • 50 Days Normal Fast: January 11th to February 29th 2020
  • 21 Days Dry Fast: January 11th to January 31st 2020

Read and Download RCCG 2020 Fasting and Prayer Points Guide (PDF) Below

RCCG YEAR 2020 FASTING AND PRAYER GUIDE FOR JANUARY AND FEBRUARYDownload

Download (PDF, 378KB)

