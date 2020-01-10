RCCG 2020 Fasting and Prayer Points/Guide (PDF)

Download RCCG 2020 Fasting & Prayer Guide
RCCG 50 Days Fasting and Prayer Points/Guide Below
Fasting begins January 11
First installment of fasting is for 50 days only.
January 11-February 29.
For everyone over 70 except the General Overseer, you are exempted.
Fasting is easy if you keep your mouth shut.
When fasting, talking takes a lot of energy.
Continuous fasting of 21 days (dry fasting) will take care of 50 days.
In Summary:
- 50 Days Normal Fast: January 11th to February 29th 2020
- 21 Days Dry Fast: January 11th to January 31st 2020
