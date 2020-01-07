Winners Chapel Prayer Points for 21-Day Prayer and Fasting 2020

2020 Winners Chapel 21-Day Prayer and Fasting Guides

Winners’ Chapel 21 days fasting and prayer for the year 2020 has commenced. For everyone who wants to be part of the ongoing spiritual exercise, please scroll down to view and download the complete 21 days prayer guide.

LIVING FAITH CHURCH WORLDWIDE Inc., 21-DAY PRAYER AND FASTING, 2020

The Winners 21 days Prayer and Fasting exercise is scheduled to hold from Monday 6th to Sunday 26th January 2020. There shall be evening programme each day at the Faith Tabernacle and other Living Faith Church worldwide during the course of this 21 days. People who can make it to church around them can join the live broadcast here online.

Prophetic Focus: PRAYER AND FASTING: GATEWAY TO BREAKING LIMITS.

INTERCESSORY PRAYER GUIDELINE

Download Winners Prayer Points For 2020 21 Days Prayer and Fasting

Download (PDF, 14.03MB)