Profit And Loss – Hymn

Author: George W. McMillan

Here is a question up to all on the earth,

Time will unfold to young and old,

What will your profit or your fortune be worth,

To gain all this world, then lose your soul?

Refrain:

What will be your profit,

To gain all this world, then lose your soul?

What will be your profit,

To gain all this world, then lose your soul?

What will become of all your fortune and land,

Silver and gold, riches untold;

When you have made it all your purpose and aim

To gain all this world, then lose your soul?

To buy a soul what would you give in exchange?

Sum up the whole, within your control;

If it were possible, would you not arrange

To give all this world and save your soul?

Stop just a moment now and count up the cost,

Look, and behold your fearful goal;

Surrender now to Him that hung on the cross,

Suffered and died to save your soul.

When you are lying helpless, speechless, and dumb,

Sad to behold, life’s story told;

When you like other dying mortals must come

To leave all this word a helpless soul.