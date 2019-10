Author: Barney E. Warren, pub.

Sweet rest in Jesus,

Home of the soul,

Growing more precious,

While ages shall roll.

Refrain:

Home, home,

Home for all the blest;

Home, home,

Precious home of rest.

Sweet rest in Jesus,

While here we stay;

And He’s prepared us

A home far away.

Sweet rest in Jesus,

Home in the skies—

It must be glorious,

Where man never dies.

Sweet rest in Jesus,

There to abide,

Ever victorious,

Where naught can betide.