Something To Do – Hymn

There’s work for the hand and there’s work for the heart,

Something to do, something to do;

And each should be busy performing his part,

There’s something for all to do.

Refrain:

There’s work for the aged and work for the young;

There’s work for the feeble and work for the strong;

There’s work for us all and excuses for none;

There’s something for all to do.

The sick must be soothed and the hungry be fed,

Something to do, something to do;

The naked be clothed and the erring be led,

There’s something for all to do.

The Master says, ‘Work,’ and has shown us the way,

Something to do, something to do;

He says, ‘Not tomorrow, the time is today,’

There’s something for all to do.