Praise The Name Of Jesus – Hymn

Author: Barney E. Warren

Praise the name of Jesus, for His love to me,

Crucified on Calv’ry sinful man to free.

Is He dead or living?—from the grave He rose,

Crowned a mighty victor over all His foes.

Refrain:

Praise the Lord for grace and glory,

Praise Him for His mercy, praise Him evermore.

Praise Him for His mercy, for the life He gives;

Praise Him for the vict’ry—in my heart He lives.

He is with me ever in the trying hour,

Causing me to conquer by His mighty pow’r.

When my heart is heavy, Jesus makes it light;

When my steps are weary, He is my delight.

With His grace upholding, should I fear at all?

With His arms enfolding I shall never fall.