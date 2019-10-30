Pray, Brethren, Pray! – Hymn

Author: Horatius Bonar

Pray, brethren, pray!

The sands are falling;

Pray, brethren, pray!

God’s voice is calling.

Yon turret strikes the dying chime;

We kneel upon the verge of time:

Refrain:

Eternity is drawing nigh!

Eternity is drawing nigh!

Praise, brethren, praise!

The skies are rending;

Praise, brethren, praise!

The fight is ending.

Behold, the glory draweth near,

The King Himself will soon appear:

Watch, brethren, watch!

The years are dying;

Watch, brethren, watch!

Old time is flying.

Watch as men watch the parting breath,

Watch as men watch for life or death:

Look, brethren, look!

The day is breaking;

Hark, brethren, hark!

The dead are waking.

With girded loins all ready stand,

Behold, the Bridegroom is at hand: