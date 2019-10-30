Pray, Brethren, Pray! – Hymn

Author: Horatius Bonar
Pray, brethren, pray!
The sands are falling;
Pray, brethren, pray!
God’s voice is calling.
Yon turret strikes the dying chime;
We kneel upon the verge of time:
Refrain:
Eternity is drawing nigh!
Eternity is drawing nigh!
Praise, brethren, praise!
The skies are rending;
Praise, brethren, praise!
The fight is ending.
Behold, the glory draweth near,
The King Himself will soon appear:
Watch, brethren, watch!
The years are dying;
Watch, brethren, watch!
Old time is flying.
Watch as men watch the parting breath,
Watch as men watch for life or death:
Look, brethren, look!
The day is breaking;
Hark, brethren, hark!
The dead are waking.
With girded loins all ready stand,
Behold, the Bridegroom is at hand: