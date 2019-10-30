Peace – Hymn

Author: Barney E. Warren

Sweet peace is flowing, peace that will abide;

Peace e’er increasing, Jesus will provide;

Peace like a river in the time of drouth,

Flowing on forever, from the sunny south.

Refrain:

Peace, peace, wonderful peace!

Flowing so deep in my soul;

Peace, peace, sweet peace,

How it maketh the sad heart whole.

Sweet peace in Jesus, never can be told;

Oh, it is glorious, better far than gold;

Showers are falling all around me here,

Peace that is amazing, desert hearts to cheer.

Come, weary sinner, thirsty you may be,

Drink of the water Jesus offers thee;

Oh, it will gladden like the summer rain,

As the blooming Eden, you may then remain.