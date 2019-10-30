Peace – Hymn

Author: Barney E. Warren
Sweet peace is flowing, peace that will abide;
Peace e’er increasing, Jesus will provide;
Peace like a river in the time of drouth,
Flowing on forever, from the sunny south.
Refrain:
Peace, peace, wonderful peace!
Flowing so deep in my soul;
Peace, peace, sweet peace,
How it maketh the sad heart whole.
Sweet peace in Jesus, never can be told;
Oh, it is glorious, better far than gold;
Showers are falling all around me here,
Peace that is amazing, desert hearts to cheer.
Come, weary sinner, thirsty you may be,
Drink of the water Jesus offers thee;
Oh, it will gladden like the summer rain,
As the blooming Eden, you may then remain.