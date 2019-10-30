Shepherd Of Tender Youth – Hymn

Shepherd of tender youth,

Guiding in love and truth

Through devious ways;

Christ, our triumphant king,

We come Your name to sing

And here our children bring

To join Your praise.

You are our holy Lord,

The all-subduing Word,

Healer of strife.

Yourself You did abase

That from sin’s deep disgrace

You so might save our race

And give us life.

You are the great High Priest;

You have prepared the feast

Of holy love;

And in our mortal pain

None calls on You in vain;

Our pleas do not disdain-

Help from above.

Forever be our guide,

Our shepherd and our pride,

Our staff and song.

Jesus, O Christ of God,

By Your enduring Word,

Lead us where You have trod;

Make our faith strong.

So now, and till we die,

Sound we Your praises high

And joyful sing:

Infants, and all the throng

Who to Your church belong,

Unite to swell the song

To Christ, our king!