Shepherd Of Tender Youth – Hymn

Shepherd of tender youth,
Guiding in love and truth
Through devious ways;
Christ, our triumphant king,
We come Your name to sing
And here our children bring
To join Your praise.
You are our holy Lord,
The all-subduing Word,
Healer of strife.
Yourself You did abase
That from sin’s deep disgrace
You so might save our race
And give us life.
You are the great High Priest;
You have prepared the feast
Of holy love;
And in our mortal pain
None calls on You in vain;
Our pleas do not disdain-
Help from above.
Forever be our guide,
Our shepherd and our pride,
Our staff and song.
Jesus, O Christ of God,
By Your enduring Word,
Lead us where You have trod;
Make our faith strong.
So now, and till we die,
Sound we Your praises high
And joyful sing:
Infants, and all the throng
Who to Your church belong,
Unite to swell the song
To Christ, our king!