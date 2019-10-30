Shout Halleluyah – Hymn

Author: Pastor E.A Adeboye (RCCG)
We will soon shout Halleluyah
Because GOD will do new things
Sinners will soon be forgiven
Prodigals will come home soon.
Refrain:
Shout Halleluyah
Because God will do new things
Rivers in desert now flowing
Halleluyah to our king
We will soon shout Halleluyah
Because God will do a new things
Sickness and sorrow will be gone
Bondage will be forgotten.
We will soon shout Halleluyah
Because God will do new things
The barren will be fruitful soon
Failure will be forgotten
We will soon shout Halleluyah
Because God will do new things
Poverty will be forgotten
Stagnancy will soon be gone.
We will soon shout Hallelujah
Because God will do new things
To all miracles are given
There shall be celebrations
We will soon shout Halleluyah
Because God will do new things
Many will have testimonies
Of prayers answered fully
We will soon shout Halleluyah
Because God will do new things
One of us will chase a thousand
Two will conquer ten thousands.
We will soon shout Halleluyah
Because God will do new things
Songs of praises we will sing
Halleluyah to our King