Shout Halleluyah – Hymn

Author: Pastor E.A Adeboye (RCCG)

We will soon shout Halleluyah

Because GOD will do new things

Sinners will soon be forgiven

Prodigals will come home soon.

Refrain:

Shout Halleluyah

Because God will do new things

Rivers in desert now flowing

Halleluyah to our king

We will soon shout Halleluyah

Because God will do a new things

Sickness and sorrow will be gone

Bondage will be forgotten.

We will soon shout Halleluyah

Because God will do new things

The barren will be fruitful soon

Failure will be forgotten

We will soon shout Halleluyah

Because God will do new things

Poverty will be forgotten

Stagnancy will soon be gone.

We will soon shout Hallelujah

Because God will do new things

To all miracles are given

There shall be celebrations

We will soon shout Halleluyah

Because God will do new things

Many will have testimonies

Of prayers answered fully

We will soon shout Halleluyah

Because God will do new things

One of us will chase a thousand

Two will conquer ten thousands.

We will soon shout Halleluyah

Because God will do new things

Songs of praises we will sing

Halleluyah to our King