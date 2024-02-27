Pastor In Critical Condition After Being Outside His Church

A beloved pastor is now fighting for his life after he was shot in the mouth outside his church as he tried stopping thieves from stealing a Sunday School teacher’s car, on Sunday, witnesses say.

“Keep Pastor Clemmie Livingston Jr In Prayer He Was Shot At Our Church This Morning… Right Now He Is In Surgery May God Touch The Doctors Hand …. My Dad Has Always Been A Fighter And I’m Praying He Keep On Keeping On,” a frantic message on New Zionfield Baptist Church’s Facebook page said on Sunday night.

Clemmie Livingston Jr is currently taking treatment at a hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.

The Memphis Police Department said the 70-year-old pastor was shot just after 9 a.m. Sunday as he came out of his church before the start of his Sunday morning service, according to The Christian Post.

“The victim was shot when he came out of the church as the suspects were stealing a 2019 silver Chevrolet Corvette. As the suspects fled the scene in the stolen vehicle, they fired shots, striking the victim,” a statement from the police said. “A second person who was outside of the church at the time the car was stolen returned fire after the suspects shot first. The victim was in stable condition at the last update. The vehicle has not been recovered at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.”

Police said they received a call at around 9:13 a.m., and when they arrived at the church, they found Livingston in critical condition. There is also little information available on the suspects who were seen wearing black hoodies, eyewitnesses told police.

Pastor Clemmie Livingston Jr and wife

“My grandad got shot in the mouth,” the pastor’s 17-year-old grandson, Kavion Woodin, told Fox 13. “This should be one of the things that wakes up Memphis to show that nobody’s safe. A church is one of the safest places you should be at.”

