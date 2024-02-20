‘Revival Is Here’: Thousands In Florida University Turn to Jesus, Get Baptized

New York Times best-selling Christian author, Jennie Allen is reporting once again the outpouring of revival and the move of God’s Spirit in the hearts of thousands of college students, this time at Florida State University in Tallahassee.

In a post to Instagram and Facebook on Friday, she shared a photo of a student who had just been baptized in the university’s Westcott Fountain on Thursday night.

“It’s happening again!” she wrote, “FSU Baptisms! And they haven’t stopped.

Hundreds of students came forward to trust Jesus. We can’t explain what’s happening apart from the Spirit.”

Allen also shared a video showing hundreds of FSU students gathered around the fountain, singing and praising God.

“4,500 Florida State University (one of the biggest party schools in the nation) students confessed struggles and sin tonight. Hundreds came forward to trust Christ. And this is them singing and dancing as they head to spontaneous baptisms,” she wrote in text over the video of the students.

Along with the video clip, she explained, “God keeps doing it!! They confessed their sin. They came forward in droves tonight to trust Jesus. We baptized hundreds in a fountain usually used for partying and worse. And it’s all just the beginning. It literally is everywhere I go right now. Revival is here. And there is no explaining it – when it’s God! #FSU #baptisms.”

FSU is alleged to be the top “party school” in the state and the second-biggest so-called “party school” in the country, according to the website Niche that has more than a half million reviews submitted by college and university students in the U.S., according to Charisma News.

