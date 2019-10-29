Our Lord’s Return To Earth Again – Hymn

Author: James M. Kirk

I am watching for the coming of the glad millennial day,

When our blessed Lord shall come and catch His waiting bride away.

Oh! my heart is filled with rapture as I labor, watch, and pray,

For our Lord is coming back to earth again.

Refrain

Oh, our Lord is coming back to earth again.

Yes, our Lord is coming back to earth again.

Satan will be bound a thousand years; we’ll have no tempter then,

After Jesus shall come back to earth again.

Jesus’ coming back will be the answer to earth’s sorrowing cry,

For the knowledge of the Lord shall fill the earth and sea and sky.

God shall take away all sickness and the sufferer’s tears will dry,

When our Savior will come back to earth again.

Yes, the ransomed of the Lord shall come to Zion then with joy,

And in all His holy mountain nothing hurts or shall destroy.

Perfect peace shall reign in every heart, and love without alloy,

After Jesus shall come back to earth again.

Then the sin and sorrow, pain and death of this dark world shall cease,

In a glorious reign with Jesus of a thousand years of peace.

All the earth is groaning, crying for that day of sweet release,

For our Jesus shall come back to earth again.