Onward, Upward – Hymn

Author: Thomas Nelson

Onward, upward, Christian soldier,

Bravely push the battle on;

There’s a great reward before us,

Soon the conflict will be won.

Refrain:

Hallelujah! shout the chorus,

Onward, upward is our song;

Crowns of vict’ry lie before us,

Boldly march against the wrong.

Grasp the sword, then go with courage,

Ever humbly watch and pray;

Never, never be discouraged,

Never falter by the way.

Go the captives to deliver,

Leaving all the world behind;

Hoping, trusting—doubting never—

Crowns in heaven we shall find.

Onward, upward is the watchword,

Till the King of saints we see;

Then before His throne in glory,

We shall reign eternally.